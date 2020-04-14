The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is conducting an email survey of Louisiana waterfowl hunters ages 16 and older to gather information following the 2019-20 hunting season.
The survey has been emailed to hunters registered with the Harvest Information Program with a valid email address on file with LDWF.
The survey is being administered by the LSU Public Policy Research Lab in conjunction with the LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources.
“The email will come from Michael Climek with the title '2020 Survey of Louisiana Waterfowl Hunters,'” said Larry Reynolds, LDWF waterfowl program manager. “It will include a short explanation of the survey and have links to the electronic survey.’’
Participation in the survey is voluntary, but it will provide hunter-preference data on management decisions affecting Louisiana’s waterfowl habitat and hunting regulations.
This year's survey includes 30 questions covering specific options for Louisiana’s geographic waterfowl-hunting zones, as well as questions on hunter activity, satisfaction, demographics and regulatory preferences. All responses will be confidential.
Complete the survey no later than May 15 .