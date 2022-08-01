Long lines of children, most accompanied by parents, grandparents and other family members, formed early at Hammond’s Westside Montessori School on Friday for the annual Back to School Bash school supplies giveaway, sponsored by Hammond and Hammond City Court.
Guy Ricotta, clerk of the City Court and its judicial administrator, said that even before the doors to the school’s gym were opened, a large crowd had gathered to claim the backpacks filled with school supplies.
“We have been planning this event for several weeks and I must say that it was most gratifying to see that so many came so early to participate in our Back to School Bash which has become an important community event since its inception 12 years ago,” Ricotta said.
Greeting the children preparing for the rapidly approaching new school year were city and parish officials and representatives of dozens of community agencies and service organizations. The children were invited to choose a backpack and then complete a circuit around the gym where they were given additional school supplies and information related to the school year.
Ricotta said volunteers had 1,200 loaded backpacks to give away.
“We will get rid of all of them," he said. "It’s obvious that many of our students need the assistance that we are able to give them today. With the costs of so many essentials rising over the past several months it is more important than ever that the parents of children attending our schools get some help with obtaining all the things that children need to fully participate in their school’s programs.”
To assist the City Court and Hammond in funding the program, local businesses and residents donated funds. Ricotta said between $10,000 and $12,000 was raised to purchase the packs and supplies.
“We have tremendous help with this project. … Volunteers from our police and fire departments, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, several churches and numerous service and civic organizations have all joined with the city and the city court to make this day happen. It is rewarding to see how many have stepped up to help our students and their families,” Ricotta said.
In addition to the gift of school supplies, students were invited to participate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs at the Brain Food Truck, a specially equipped mobile attraction sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana University and numerous other agencies. Participants played games and took part in exercises that taught lessons emphasized by the STEM movement.
Ricotta said the event was started by the late Judge Grace Gassaway, who presided over the Hammond City Court for a number of years. He said the project has grown over the years and has become an established event that helps to usher in the new school session every year.
The Hammond City Court serves not only Hammond, but the entire 7th Ward, which covers much of the southern portion of Tangipahoa Parish.