It is not the simplest way to turn on a calculator, but that is precisely the point.
Students start the simple machine by setting off an extended tape measure, which triggers a series of scissors, strings and a spiraled paper plate ramp. Finally, a mousetrap goes off and yanks a piece of cardboard from a tube, sending metal balls falling on the button with enough force to punch it.
The Rube Goldberg machine -- an invention designed to do a simple task in a complex way -- was built by six Albany High School students and won them a top award at the state BETA convention this year.
The Livingston Parish School Board honored them for their achievement Thursday night.
At the state competition, teams of students were given two hours to devise a Rube Goldberg machines that completed a choice of tasks. The students' contraption had to include at least five simple machines within.
"It was a lot of trial and error," said Avereigh Barras, a high school senior, who is headed to Louisiana Tech to study engineering.
The team's sponsor, Shellie Woodward, said the team's first-prize win in the engineering division means they are headed to nationals in June in Oklahoma City.