After helping Walker High’s girls soccer team play its most successful season ever, junior-to-be Shelby Wallace has hardly slowed down this summer.
Playing for the 16-and-under Louisiana Fire team, an elite club squad based out of New Orleans, she has faced some of the best competition in the country, and her team has more than held its own.
According to Wallace, hard work in practice against some of the best players from New Orleans, the north shore and the Baton Rouge area has led to success.
“We practice four times a week, a lot,” Wallace said. “Practice is really intense. It makes us better.”
Competing in the National Premier League, the Louisiana Fire won a four-team regional to advance to the NPL Championship, held the first week of July in Denver. The Fire won three games in pool play to win their bracket with nine points, and they weren’t done.
During its semifinal match against Soccer Training Network (Pennsylvania), the Fire trailed 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3. It wasn’t enough to hold down the Fire, which got a goal from Wallace as it rallied for a 5-4 win. The Fire defeated Fusion Academy of Kansas City, Kansas, 1-0 to win its second consecutive national title.
If that were not enough, the Fire also competes in United States Youth Soccer. It advanced to the USYS national tournament held in Bradenton, Florida, two weeks ago, where it failed to advance out of group play.
Walker soccer coach Brenna Perez took notice.
“It's a pretty big deal,” Perez said of Wallace’s accomplishments with the Fire. “She’s the heart and soul of the midfield for our team here at Walker.
“That was our best season ever, and (Wallace) was a big part of that,” Perez said. “A lot of that (season) wouldn’t have been possible without her.”
Walker finished 10-10-3 last season after advancing to the Division I playoffs. The Wildcats were seeded No. 22 and upset No. 11 Acadiana 2-1 to pick up the program’s first-ever playoff win.
“It was great, especially being an away game,” Wallace said of the win. “We were the lower seed and we won. It was really cool.”
Now 16, Wallace got started playing soccer when she was four. Her two years with the Louisiana Fire have been eventful and successful, and her contributions at Walker High have helped the Wildcats reach new heights.
For Perez, equally impressive has been Wallace’s accomplishments away from the pitch.
“She’s also a straight-A student and an amazing young woman,” Perez said.