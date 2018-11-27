WALKER — Two men in their 70s hurled insults at each other and jabbed their fingers in the air during a heated, hour-long dispute Monday night over whether a former member of a gravity drainage board ought to be banned from future meetings.

Board members Bob Huffman and Jimmy Dunlap were arguing over whether former member Brent Clayton should be allowed to continue attending board meetings. The board voted 3-2 in favor of ban.

The Livingston Parish Council removed Clayton from the Walker-area board in August after he blew up at the district clerk over whether the board could legally go into executive session.

Livingston drainage board member to clerk in heated exchange: 'We can do whatever we want' A member of the Walker-area gravity drainage board might be removed from his post after he blew up at the board's clerk and attorney at a meet…

But Clayton has continued attending the board's bimonthly meetings, and some board members say his behavior there has been threatening.

"I don't want the man here. I don't need him here, and he has no business in here if he is going to threaten and intimidate us. And that's exactly what he's done," Huffman told Dunlap, who was defending Clayton.

Can't see video below? Click here.

There have been several instances of alleged harassment:

At a meeting Sept. 10, Clayton can be heard on tape yelling and insisting on speaking before the board, at one point calling someone a "suck-a**" and "lying cheat."

A surveillance video from a meeting on Nov. 12 shows Clayton striding into a meeting, soliciting each board member's hand for a shake and taunting those who would not engage with him.

"You don't like me! Golly!" Clayton exclaimed mockingly after Huffman refused to shake his hand.

He also tried shake the hand of Stephanie Miller, the clerk he had berated at a previous meeting before he was removed from the board, but she said she pulled back quickly after he grabbed hold of it.

Livingston drainage board member removed after outburst, said he had to 'put her (the clerk) in her place' LIVINGSTON — The member of a Walker-area drainage board who lashed out at a recent meeting was removed from his post by a unanimous vote of th…

Can't see video below? Click here.

The board voted 3-2 late Monday night in favor of banning Clayton from any future meetings — and from the premises of Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 5 on Avants Road in Walker.

Board members Huffman, Stephen Howze and Stacy Yawn voted in favor. Dunlap and Richard Harris voted against.

"I can't understand why y'all so scared of a man who puts his pants on just like every other man in this room does," Dunlap said. "Why don't we just go ahead and shoot him tonight and be done with it. We can get the policeman (to) say, he had a gun on him."

Dunlap said banning him from attending the board's meetings was "discrimination" akin to a government in a communist country, and he warned that a lawsuit from Clayton could be costly for the board.

The board's attorney, Blaine Honeycutt, advised the members could legally oust Clayton if they found him threatening or disruptive.

A parish councilman whose district is covered by the drainage board said he agreed with the decision to ban Clayton, although he skipped the meeting to avoid appearances that he was telling his appointees what to do.

"In my opinion, he’s a bully," said Walker-area Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse.

During the discussion Monday night, Clayton sat in the back of the room, stomping his boots on the ground and cackling as the board members spoke.

Can't see video below? Click here.

After the vote, Clayton said he would be back, regardless, and threatened to file a lawsuit. He claimed the board was harassing him, not vice versa, because he questioned the efficiency and accountability of the drainage district's workers.

"They have a bunch of incompetent people that work here and think they run this place, darling, but they don't," Clayton told a reporter. "I'm trying to do what's right for the public and the people, and they're wasting taxpayer's money up here, and I think it's been going on long enough."

A sheriff's deputy hired to supervise ensured Clayton left the premises shortly after the meeting ended.

Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 5 is responsible for cleaning and maintaining off-road drainage ditches in the Walker area.

Howze, who was appointed after Clayton was removed, said he wants to see the board get back to business.

“I think we need to put all this non-drainage stuff to the side for a little while," Howze remarked.