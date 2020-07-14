LSU's Law Center has awarded degrees to 164 students who completed their studies in the spring semester. Among the graduates, 153 earned a Juris Doctor degree — with 130 of those students also earning an optional Graduate Diploma in Comparative Law — and 11 earned a Master of Laws degree.
“I am incredibly proud of our Class of 2020 graduates, who not only successfully completed the rigorous LSU Law curriculum but finished their studies under the added duress of an unprecedented global pandemic,” said LSU Law Center interim Dean Lee Ann Wheelis Lockridge. “Our LSU Law alumni are successful attorneys, elected officials, business leaders, and distinguished members of the judiciary. We expect our talented Class of 2020 graduates to achieve great success in their careers and add to the exceptional legacy of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Everyone at LSU Law wishes them all the best.”
The LSU Law Class of 2020 represents five countries, 16 states and 29 Louisiana parishes.
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: London Breanna Smith, JD/JDCL
Watson: Lucas Allen Schenk, JD/JDCL