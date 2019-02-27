Two high school seniors reigned as king and queen of the 84th annual Southeast District Junior Livestock Show in Covington.
Madison Plaisance, 17, is this year’s queen, and Weston Lee Cobb, 18, is the king.
Plaisance, the daughter of Chance and Charity Plaisance, of Kentwood, has been involved in 4-H as a member and officer since she was in third grade.
“Throughout my nine years of membership, I have gained numerous fulfilling experiences, have taken part in many activities and events, and have expanded my knowledge, life skills and leadership,” she said.
Madison said she believes that as one grows up they become more individualized, more passionate, and they figure out who they are as a person.
“This past year has been an extremely eventful time period in my life,” she said. “In January, I attended and exhibited Brahman cattle at the Tangipahoa Parish and Southeast District Livestock shows, and fortunately I did pretty good.”
Little did she know that she would reach the pinnacle of success and her animal would win the title of 2018 Supreme Heifer at the state LSU AgCenter Livestock Show.
“Brahman cattle are a huge part of my life and my heart, but they’re not the only entity that consumes my daily schedule,” she said.
Plaisance said 4-H has taken her to Texas A&M, Mississippi State University, LSU and McNeese State University for leadership camps.
“The knowledge behind cattle and even this state 4-H program has mesmerized me,” she said. “This club has made me into the person I am today, and I’m proud of that.”
Cobb, the son of Derek and Bronwynn Cobb, of Pine Grove, is a senior at Walker High School and is an active member of 4-H and FFA.
Cobb said his story begins in the third grade when he started showing Gray Brahman cattle for North Corbin Elementary School.
“My family have always raised beef cattle, and I always had an interest in those ‘cows with the humps,’” he said.
Gray Brahmans are often viewed as some of the wildest cows in the show ring, he said. “But I welcomed the challenge.”
In seventh grade, he decided he wanted to show dairy cattle in addition to beef. And from that decision, he now has a herd consisting of registered and commercial beef and dairy cattle.
“Showing cattle has taught me many traits,” he said. “Some of those traits include responsibility, time management, animal science, sportsmanship, leadership and a love for the cattle industry.”
Cobb says he credits his maturity and outlook on showing to not being grand champion of every show he’s entered.
“I can see the difference it has made because I’m happy even when I don’t win; because I get to see other 4-H and FFA members smile and win,” he said.
In June, Cobb campaigned to become the 2018-2019 Louisiana 4-H president and won. He credits his leadership skills to his livestock experience.
He said he always wanted to be a servant leader and to help others because a good leader is not the boss but a helper.
“The cattle industry is definitely where I want to be,” he said. “The skills gained in a show barn are skills one should value and cherish forever.”
The king and queen of the livestock show are judged on resumé; livestock projects; 4-H/FFA activities; leadership and community service; and an interview.
Ken Guidry, AgCenter agent in St. James Parish, said this year marks the 84th anniversary of the Southeast District Junior Livestock Show, which was Jan. 2-Feb. 2 at the Livestock Show Facility on the St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds in Covington.