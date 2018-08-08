The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be enshrined Sept. 6 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Tickets for the banquet are on sale at the school office.
Headlining the event as keynote speaker will be LSU basketball coach Will Wade, entering his second season with the Tigers.
All four honorees were Yellow Jackets in the 1960s.
Maurice Cockerham Durbin and Jimmy Tullos were outstanding All-State athletes during their glory days at Denham Springs High and enter the hall as athletes.
Durbin was a tenacious competitor and defensive star in an era when girls’ basketball teams played on a divided court, with three offensive forwards at one end and three defensive guards at the other. She complemented her high scoring teammate Celeste Gully, a fellow All-Stater, making the Lady Jackets regular playoff contenders.
Tullos was a versatile three-sport athlete who occupies a prominent place in local football lore with 16 career interceptions from his defensive safety position. His senior campaign was shortened by injury, limiting him to 17 games in two seasons, but he still produced a remarkable average of nearly one interception per game.
Selected in the dual role of athlete/supporter, Jim Spring was a hard-hitting center and linebacker in football who was a two-time All-District and All-Parish pick for the Yellow Jackets. He was also an All-Regional selection at a time when this all star category existed between All-District and All-State. Spring was the first at the school to earn a four-year football scholarship to an SEC university.
Sharing the spotlight with this year’s class will be athlete Tom Kelly, a member from the Hall of Fame Class of 2017 who was unable to be inducted last year. Kelly was a four-sport letterman and All District quarterback who led the first great Denham Springs High football team of the modern era. He was also the first Jacket to play football at LSU during a walk-on season with the Baby Bengals freshman team in 1960.