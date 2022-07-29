A judge ruled Friday that a Ponchatoula man accused of fathering a child in a 2005 rape cannot have any contact with the girl at all, even though he previously had custody. Instead, she will be placed in the full custody of guardians previously agreed upon by her father and mother.
Tangipahoa Parish District Judge Jeff Cashe, who heard from both parents, the girl, and an array of other witnesses in a 14-hour hearing two weeks ago, said the girl's mother will be allowed, at a minimum, one weekend of visitation each month.
Crysta Abelseth had accused John Barnes, 46, of raping her in 2005, resulting in the birth of her daughter. Abelseth was 16 at the time of the assault while Barnes was 30.
“I think the judge made a good ruling with regard to Mr. Barnes,” said Jarrett Ambeau, the mother’s attorney. “It's the right outcome, should have been from the beginning.”
Abelseth said she had gone to a bar with friends and met Barnes. She said she became heavily intoxicated before going back to Barnes’ house with two other people and that, after others had left a room, Barnes raped her on a couch.
She filed a complaint with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015, though it was never investigated. It has since been passed to the district attorney’s office for review. The sheriff's office said it had "absolutely dropped the ball" in not taking up the woman's complaint earlier.
Barnes didn’t find out about the child until years after the rape and gained parental rights over the girl after a paternity test proved he was the biological father. The two shared custody up until March, when Cashe granted Barnes sole custody over the girl.
That custody was revoked in June, and the 15-year-old girl was placed in the custody of the guardians agreed upon by both parents. At the hearing before Cashe in mid-July, the girl’s attorney said the girl wanted to stay with her custodians until age 18, but still have a relationship with her mother.
Barnes repeatedly said during the hearing that the woman said she “was a college student” the night they had sex and refused to acknowledge that she was actually a minor. In a heated exchange, after Barnes interrupted Ambeau several times, Ambeau told him to “shut his mouth.”
Barnes did acknowledge that "at face value,” it was against the law for a 30-year-old to have sex with a 16-year-old.
Louisiana law says regardless of what she may have said her age was, the mother wasn’t old enough to give legal consent to Barnes. Louisiana law also states that a formal rape conviction would not be necessary to terminate parental rights if the child is conceived through statutory rape or felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Court documents state the woman first mentioned the rape accusation in court in February. The mother later said she hadn’t brought it up sooner because her previous attorneys never notified her that she could file to terminate parental rights without a formal conviction.
In the same motion mentioning the 2005 rape accusation, the mother alleged the child had told her Barnes sexually assaulted her that week, and that a New Orleans hospital confirmed evidence of sexual assault. No criminal charges have been brought against Barnes for any sexual assault accusations involving the girl.
The Advocate generally does not name victims of sex-related crimes, but Abelseth has granted permission for her name to be used. Her daughter has a different last name.
Ambeau said the mother may consider challenging Cashe's order, but was mainly happy that Barnes is out of her daughter's life.
“As for my client's custody and visitation, I didn't hear sufficient evidence that she should not have custody of her child or at least be working toward having custody,” said Ambeau. “We are disappointed that the third-party custodians have been granted sole custody on a permanent basis.”