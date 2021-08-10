School menus for Aug. 11-18:
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cereal
Lunch: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Toaster pastry, applesauce, fruit juice
Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, applesauce
THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cereal
Lunch: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Muffin, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice
Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned French fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle, pineapple tidbits
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Flatbread breakfast pizza
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast bar, orange wedges, fruit juice
Lunch: Turkey pot roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, orange wedges
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: French toast sticks
Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roll, black eye peas
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider, fruit cocktail, fruit juice
Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, steamed white rice, steamed broccoli, buttered corn, Hawaiian sweet roll, fruit cocktail
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Eggstravaganza, toast, grits
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, garlic roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Apple or cherry frudel, applesauce, fruit juice
Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, quest cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, applesauce
AUG. 18
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Glazed donut
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, cucumber and tomato salad
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage egg and cheese croissant, chilled pears, fruit juice
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, baked beans, vegetable blend, dinner roll, diced pears