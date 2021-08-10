School menus for Aug. 11-18:

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cereal

Lunch: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Toaster pastry, applesauce, fruit juice

Lunch: Stuffed crust pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, applesauce

THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cereal

Lunch: Flatbread pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Muffin, pineapple tidbits, fruit juice

Lunch: Hamburger, seasoned French fries, lettuce/tomato/pickle, pineapple tidbits 

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Flatbread breakfast pizza

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast bar, orange wedges, fruit juice

Lunch: Turkey pot roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, orange wedges 

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: French toast sticks 

Lunch: Pork chop or Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, roll, black eye peas

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Tangi waffle slider, fruit cocktail, fruit juice

Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, steamed white rice, steamed broccoli, buttered corn, Hawaiian sweet roll, fruit cocktail 

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Eggstravaganza, toast, grits 

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, garlic roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Apple or cherry frudel, applesauce, fruit juice

Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, quest cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, applesauce 

AUG. 18

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Glazed donut 

Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, cucumber and tomato salad 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage egg and cheese croissant, chilled pears, fruit juice

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, baked beans, vegetable blend, dinner roll, diced pears 

