While the start of the new school year is several weeks away, agencies in Livingston Parish have started collecting, and in some cases distributing, school uniforms and supplies for those in need assistance.
The Walker Police Department held its annual From Our Uniform to Yours school uniform distribution on July 12. However, the police department is still accepting uniforms and cash gifts to continue assisting those in the parish who are in need of school uniforms. Capt. John Sharp, who is directing the program, said his department will continue to accept uniforms "because the need is always there."
"We try to maintain a stock of uniforms because during the school year new students move into the parish and need uniforms and some students currently enrolled lose uniforms to fires or for other reasons,” he said. “This is one of those love things that our department does for the community. We try to reach out to anyone who comes to us and asks for assistance. … We do not have any needs criteria. We just want to make sure that those who call on us for help with getting uniforms get what they need.”
The Walker Police Department has sponsored the uniforms program for 14 years.
Donations of uniforms can be made at a collection barrel at the Quick & Handy Cleaners, at Walker Baptist Church or at the Walker Police Department on Burgess Avenue. Cash donations can be made through PayPal and checks and gift cards can be mailed or hand delivered to the police station.
Woodland Baptist Church, in Springfield, will host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. John Andrews and his wife, Lynda, are directing the campaign for school uniforms and supplies that will be given away at the bash. Andrews said that last year about 130 students attended the event. “It’s a fun thing for the students in this area. We will have a jump house, snow cones and some treats for the kids. We will also be offering free haircuts and some hair styling. We invite students from throughout the area to join us for this event,” he said.
Andrews said uniform collections had been “kinda slow” but added that the collection of uniforms and cash donations was continuing. He said he was confident that enough uniforms, school supplies and cash donations would be collected to meet the needs of the children who come seeking assistance.
“We are out doing God’s work so we want to do a really good job and not let anybody down. The people are generous and they will come through for us,” he said. Beauticians and barbers who are willing to donate a few hours of their time would be welcomed to the event, he said.
Once again, Assess the Need will be making its major push to gather school supplies in the coming weeks. Volunteers will be collecting donations for school supplies at the Walmarts in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson on July 27-28 and again on Aug. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations can also be given securely online through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the Assess the Need page on Facebook.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses are sponsors for Assess the Need. This is the 19th year the not-for-profit organization has collected donations to give classroom supplies and materials to students in grades prekindergarten to high school.
In a news release announcing the start of this year’s campaign, Taylor said the program has helped "so many children in our parish, and, in turn, helped our teachers in doing their jobs. Thanks to this program our students have the supplies they need from day one so learning can begin right away.
“When we give supplies to our students we’re sending them a strong message that they matter and that we believe in them," Taylor said. "That is the most powerful aspect of our program. Each year, teaches and counselors tell us stories about students whose attitudes and behaviors change for the better after receiving these supplies.”
Since 2001, the parishwide campaign has collected about $1 million in donations. It held special drives after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the flood in 2016.
Taylor said that there is no application process to receive assistance from the Assess the Need campaign. Volunteers work with school officials to identify students who may benefit from assistance. Families needing help should contact their child’s principal or school counselor to make sure their child is on the list to receive supplies.