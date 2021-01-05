LSU’s fall 2020 online graduates were announced recently. Graduates from the area include:

Ascension Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Jonathan Joseph Petty, Prairieville

Jade Janae Whittington, Donaldsonville

East Baton Rouge Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Paige Danielle Deist-Goranson, Zachary

Gary Joseph Reese Jr., Zachary

Debvin Johnson Shelmire, Zachary

Livingston Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Jefferson Lee Pendergrass, Denham Springs

Tangipahoa Parish

Graduate School

Master's

Lisa Catherine Carroll, Hammond

Jolene Phillips Glover, Independence

Ronneka Denise Robertson, Kentwood

West Feliciana Parish

College of Engineering

Brian James Heath, St. Francisville

View comments