THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

November menus not available.

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

November menus not available.

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Iced cinnamon swirl, fruit juice, applesauce

Lunch: Macaroni beef and cheese casserole, seasoned green beans, marinated tomatoes, flavored apple sauce, baked roll

MONDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, fresh orange wedges

Lunch: New Orleans kickin' chicken, steamed brown rice, egg roll, glazed carrots, orange wedges

TUESDAY

No School — Election Day

WEDNESDAY

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll

NOV. 8

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana

Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad dressing, banana

