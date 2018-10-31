THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
November menus not available.
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon, egg and cheese croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Taco soup, tortilla chips, shredded cheese, salad with dressing, royal brownie, orange wedges
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
November menus not available.
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Iced cinnamon swirl, fruit juice, applesauce
Lunch: Macaroni beef and cheese casserole, seasoned green beans, marinated tomatoes, flavored apple sauce, baked roll
MONDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Canadian bacon and egg biscuit with jelly, fruit juice, fresh orange wedges
Lunch: New Orleans kickin' chicken, steamed brown rice, egg roll, glazed carrots, orange wedges
TUESDAY
No School — Election Day
WEDNESDAY
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled pears
Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, chilled pears, baked roll
NOV. 8
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Mini sausage patty on bun, fruit juice, banana
Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito, salsa, Spanish rice, steamed broccoli, salad dressing, banana