BATON ROUGE — United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced Oct. 5 that the Department of Justice has awarded several grants to state and local law enforcement agencies in the Middle District of Louisiana, including the Denham Springs Police Department, to support crime reduction efforts and enhance officer safety.
The Denham Springs Police Department will receive $27,000 for the Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program. The funding will support the development, implementation and evaluation of a body-worn camera program.
“The Denham Springs Police Department and City of Denham Springs will be greatly pleased to accept the FY 2018 grant for our body-worn camera initiative. In equipping all of our officers with body-worn cameras we hope to increase officer safety by using audio and video footage for training purposes, increase transparency in our day-to-day operations, increase the accountability of our officers, and reduce frivolous or unfounded complaints and civil actions against our officers,” said Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement during the recent National Public Safety Partnership Symposium on Violent Crime in Birmingham, Alabama. The National Public Safety Partnership is a DOJ-wide initiative that enables cities to consult with and receive a coordinated array of resources from DOJ’s programmatic and law enforcement components in order to improve local violence reduction strategies through Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Project Safe Neighborhoods uses a broad spectrum of people and organizations to work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them, a news release stated. As part of this strategy, it focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
Other area recipients of the grants include the Louisiana Department of Justice, the Louisiana State Police, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, the Baton Rouge Police Department, the New Roads Police Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.