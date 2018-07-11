WALKER — Several thousand residents of Walker and the surrounding area observed a long-standing community tradition on July 4 by gathering at Sidney Hutchinson Park for games, music, food and fellowship in observance of the 242nd birthday of the United States.
Mayor Jimmy Watson said Walker has been celebrating the Fourth of July with a big family-oriented program for “more years than I can remember.” He said the City Council includes funds for the Fourth of July and Christmas celebrations in the city’s budget each year.
“We take pride in our Fourth of July party. This is a family thing, and we enjoy bringing back some favorite old contests such as sack and three-legged races, hula hoop matches and other activities. Of course, the night ends with a huge fireworks show … the best fireworks show in the parish,” Watson said.
The mayor said he expected a crowd of about 3,000 to fill the park by the time the fireworks show started after sundown.
The gathering also afforded local nonprofits the opportunity to sell eats and other treats to raise funds for their community-enhancing causes. The Floyd Brown Band entertained the crowds.
Laura Rice, one of several city workers helping out, was assisting children on numerous inflatables. “This is a fun occasion," she said. "It’s nice to see so many people come out to have a good time together. ”
Walker Police Chief David Addison was cooking gumbo, seafood, chicken, beans, potatoes and other foods for those attending the festival. “I love to cook, and I enjoy giving food away. This is my way of giving back to the community. When the food is cooked, anyone who is hungry can come get something to eat,” he said.
Volunteers Steve Overmeyer and his wife, Vickie, ran the sack races, an event on the bright green turf of Challenger Field.
“ I think that it is important to give youngsters things to do on this special day. I have seven children of my own, and we stress what this day means to our country when we talk to them,” Steve Overmeyer said.
Watson, surveying the crowd and Sidney Hutchinson Park, said many improvements have been made to the park over the past year. He said plans for the venue include holding monthly family-oriented events.
“We want to see this great park fully utilized, and we are working with different groups to come up with some activities that will bring even more citizens into our park. For example, we are working with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to hold a fishing rodeo in the park’s lagoon. Some of the churches hold an Easter egg hunt in the park. I’d like to see a kite flying event in the spring. We invite ideas about how we can have something special here every month,” he said.
The city recently completed work at Challenger Field, a specially adapted baseball field for the handicapped.
He said replanted grass has been an issue, but is being tackled. Also, the updated lighting system for the ball fields did not meet the city's specifications, he said.
Watson said the company’s manufacturing warranty did not match what the city requested and that the “spill lighting” from the system was too great. He said the new lighting system will be completed when agreements are reached with the company performing the work.
He said a third phase of improvement is coming. T-ball fields will be reworked, solar lights will be installed for the walking trail and picnic pavilions will be placed throughout the park.
Also on the drawing board is a dog park, which Watson said should be completed before the end of the year.