Marcus and Jessica Groves were beginning a typical day.
They were enjoying the morning from their home’s carport in Walker, chatting and discussing the day ahead. Then Jessica stopped in mid-sentence, stood still, and let out a surprised “Oh!”
A blur of fur had run up her leg and settled on her shoulder. It was a southern gray squirrel. A very friendly squirrel they had never seen before.
Jessica didn’t panic, because the squirrel seemed content perched on her shoulder. Marcus slipped in the house to grab a handful of almonds. When he returned to the driveway, the squirrel quietly lept to Marcus’ shoulder and began eating the nuts out of the palm of his hand.
“She (the squirrel) is the sweetest thing and must’ve been someone’s pet that got out or they let lose,” Jessica wrote on her Facebook page. “Marcus built her something she could eat out of in our tree, and she loves it. We can walk to the tree, and she’ll come down to let us hold her.”
Because they saw the squirrel run up a nearby pine tree after her first visit, Marcus built it a feeder and filled it with almonds with a little dried corn. The squirrel would climb down from the feeder tree and come to them in the mornings. But those visits slowly tapered off.
“We saw her right before we left for Thanksgiving,” Jessica said. “Then a few days after we got back, she left the tree and ran across the road into the woods. The squirrel came back and couple of more times to eat from the feeder. She would calm down, and then she would climb on my shoulder and let us hold her again.”
Marcus said, “I was going deer hunting that first morning she came to us. But what a surprise. ... (The squirrel) sat on my shoulder a good 10 minutes that day. It was absolutely a cool thing.”
The Groves had no tiny welcome signs or, previously, squirrel feeders, humorous or not. So how could they solve the mystery of the friendly squirrel? Area scientists who specialize in studying small wildlife say the couple may never know for sure why the squirrel suddenly visited them. But it’s a good bet that it had gotten acclimated to humans, was hungry and associated people with food.
Bret Collier, an associate professor with the LSU AgCenter’s School of Renewable Natural Resources, knows a lot about squirrels because he’s studied their habitats and behaviors with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries experts. The state’s Small Game Program leader, Cody Cedotal, has teamed up with Collier in the past to catch squirrels and fit them with a GPS tracking collar to study their movements, areas of habitation and use of land.
“We’ve been so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the state department like this. We play our roles and have a strong relationship with the state because we both focus on the conservation of wildlife in Louisiana,” Collier said. “We work together to address problems for the preservation of game and non-game species. It’s one big group pushing the same way, and we at LSU enjoy working with them.”
Most recently, the two men, other staff and LSU students collared Bachman’s fox squirrels. these are subspecies of fox squirrels, which along with the gray squirrel and the flying squirrel (smaller than regular squirrels) are the only three species of squirrels in Louisiana. Gray squirrels, also known as cat squirrels, with their white-tipped tails, are the most common in the state. Their subspecies are the southern gray squirrel and the bayou gray squirrel.
“I’ve also been out in the woods recently tagging wildlife in Arkansas and northern Louisiana, so I’m out in the field quite a bit,” Collier said. “And I’ve done a little bit of research on squirrels lately.” Bachman’s fox squirrel is of particular study for scientists. “It’s a species of interest to us and Wildlife and Fisheries because it’s kind of restricted in its range to the Florida Parishes for food and habitation,” Collier said.
“The little GPS collars we put on them are like the GPS app you have on a cell phone. We are able to track the time they spend in an area, the timing, where foraging is taking place and other information that helps us determine how we can conserve this species while living among man.”
Some of the squirrels wear the collars without a problem. Others have squirrel partners help chew and scratch them off. “We trap them for the collaring with bait like pecans, and we have cameras on the box traps. Then we either collect the discarded ones or those left on deceased animals or capture the collared squirrels again to recover the collars,” Collier said. Hunters who shoot one of the collared squirrels can call the phone number on it to return the collars.
What does Collier think of that friendly squirrel surprising the Groves family with up-the-body visits?
First, he encourages people to let wild animals remain wild. “As a general rule, we discourage people from handling or interacting with or feeding wildlife like this,” he said. “It’s because they are all cute and fuzzy until someone gets bitten or scratched. There are possibilities for injuries on both sides, and squirrels may carry diseases, too. By the time they eat their way down to the bottom of the bread, they might not recognize what is bread and what is a finger.”
He said, “They get habituated to humans and look to them for food, so that is probably what was happening with that squirrel visit. People feed them. So we generally tell people that wildlife needs to stay wild. And it’s not hunters but roads that are the No. 1 killer of squirrels.”
No matter the species or subspecies, generally squirrels eat tender plant roots, seeds and nuts. That’s how those front teeth get sharpened: gnawing at and breaking through nut shells like acorns to get the sweet meat inside.
Another issue humans react over is when baby squirrels fall out of their nests.
The advice is not to pick them up but to let the state Wildlife and Fisheries Department’s rehabilitation unit or those who are members of the Louisiana Wildlife Rehabilitators Association know about the situation and where the baby squirrel is located. The state department and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has a certified program to train volunteers on the proper rehabilitation of baby squirrels so they can be fed and kept warm and healthy until old enough to be released in the wild again.
There is only one licensed rehabilitator trained by the state in Livingston Parish: Franc Nicoletta. Nicoletta, who lives in Denham Springs, said she has been a rehabilitator for 10 years. It started when her dog brought home a pinkie, another name for a pink, hairless baby squirrel, and it was just about as big as her thumb. Squirrels generally have two to four babies in a litter. The baby wasn’t dead, so she thought “now what?” That’s when she found out about and enrolled in the rehabilitator training.
“They come to you and they are so tiny and cute, of course you want to feed them,” Niicoletta said. “But as a rehabilitator, I know it’s best if I feed them and keep them warm and then get out of the room. I don’t handle them too much so they won’t be as acclimated to humans. I don’t want them to like me. Some people shoot and eat them. They’re wild animals, and they really shouldn’t like humans.”
Depending on their weaning period, she might keep a baby squirrel for up to four months. When they open their eyes and stay “wild,” the meaner they are the better. “It means they’re the fittest,” Nicoletta said.
As for the Groves, they’re still keeping an eye out for their furry friend and they’re keeping the feeder full of almonds and dry corn – her favorites.
For information on state squirrels, contact Collier at bcollier@agcenter.lsu.edu, (225) 578-4131 or (225) 578-4227 or reach out to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at (225) 765-2800. Cedotal can be reached at the state department at (225) 765-2361 or ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.