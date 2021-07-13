A new 20-by-30-foot American flag was hoisted for the first time on Independence Day in Hammond.
The Hammond-Ponchatoula Sunrise Rotary Club held its annual Flag Raising Ceremony at the towering flagpole located on the grounds of Hammond Square Mall on the morning of July 4. The new flag was hoisted by members of the Hammond Fire Department.
Among those in the large crowd gathered for the ceremony were area elected officials; Cub and Boy Scout members; and Hammond police officers and firemen.
The large flag can be seen by motorists passing by on Interstate 12.