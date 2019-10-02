WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $845,000 grant to the town of Albany on Sept. 23 to make water infrastructure improvements needed to serve local sawmill and other businesses. The grant, to be matched with $241,235 in local investment, is expected to generate $2 million in private investment.
This project will expand Albany's wastewater treatment facility to accommodate business growth toward Interstate 12 and major sawmill production facilities. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Capital Region Planning Commission, a news release said. EDA funds CRPC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development road map to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
This project is funded under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 (PL 115-123), in which Congress appropriated to EDA $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance Program funds for disaster relief and recovery as a result of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, wildfires and other calendar year 2017 natural disasters under the Stafford Act.