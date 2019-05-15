HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences honored top graduates at its annual honors convocation April 29.
Also at the convocation, the college honored three faculty members with awards: Irene Nero, Excellence in Teaching; Benjamin Diller, Excellence in Artistic Activity; and Natasha Whitton, Excellence in Service.
Additionally, the college honored inductees into the Southeastern chapter of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society.
Departmental awards were presented to the following graduates from the area:
BATON ROUGE: Hayley Duplantier, Martina Buck Award in History.
GONZALES: Taylor Meng, Outstanding Senior in Theatre.
DENHAM SPRINGS: Keleigh Pickett, Outstanding Senior in Photography; and Kaisey Seegmiller, Outstanding Senior Award in English, Language and Literature.
HAMMOND: James Bordelon, Outstanding Senior in New Media and Animation; Nathan Callahan, Director’s Award in General Studies; Jami’L Carter, D Vickers Award in Creative Writing; Kelly Christensen, Outstanding Senior in Painting/Printmaking; and Morgan Methvien, Outstanding Senior in Art History.
HOLDEN: Alyssa Chatagnier, F. Dale Parent Outstanding Graduating Senior Award in Sociology.
MAUREPAS: Courtney Adkins, Outstanding Senior Award in General Studies.