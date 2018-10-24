Beta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota, a professional teacher’s organization, held its monthly meeting in the library at Seventh Ward Elementary School on Sept. 20.
Attendees heard from guest speaker Rick Wentzel, superintendent of Livingston Parish public schools. Wentzel spoke about flood recovery within the district and future plans for the school system.
Hostess were Tiffany Battistella, Laura Dunlap and Alicia Jackson. Linda Pearce the KKI chapter president lead a short meeting before adjuring.