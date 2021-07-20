For the sixth time in nine years, the Southeastern Channel has been recognized as the “Best College Television Station in the South.”
The channel earned first place “Best of South” honors for the third year in a row and the fourth time in the past six years at the annual Southeast Journalism Conference. Its six years of winning “Best College TV Station” since 2013 are the most by any university in the southeast region of the U.S., a news release said. During that span, the only times that the Southeastern Channel did not win first place, it won second place.
The SEJC celebrates student journalism and offers an opportunity for participants to develop relationships with students from schools throughout the southeast United States.
In the individual categories, Kaylee Normand, of Mandeville, won second place for “Best Television Journalist in the South,” while Chris Rosato, also from Mandeville, won third place for “Best Television Hard News Reporter.” Both Normand and Rosato won for their “Northshore News” stories.
Emile Stretcher, of Jennings, and Cameron Pittman, of Bogalusa, won second and fifth place, respectively, for “Best Advertising Staff Member.”
Raychelle Riley, of Denham Springs, won second place for “Best Journalism Research Paper.”
The Southeastern Channel won first place for “Best College Video News Program” for the student newscast “Northshore News.” The newscast has won first place five times in the past 10 years, the most of any school in the region. Anchors for “Northshore News” included Rosato, Normand, Lily Gayle, of Greensburg, and Gabrielle Cox, of Hammond.