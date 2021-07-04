In spite of torrential rain, Louisiana Watercolor Society artists and guests were on hand June 6 at Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond to view the summer member show and honor the award winners.
Jan Wilken, of Harahan, who was chair of the show, said she was pleased with the number of watercolor artists who participated and the high quality of art despite limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the weather.
Tracy Hebert, of Port Allen, won the top award for her painting “Bay St. Louis Balcony.” The work, she said, was inspired from a ‘COVID-outing’ when much time was spent on their balcony.
“Buffalo River Blues,” a geometric abstract, garnered Theresa Beauboeuf, of Independence, a second-place award.
Winner in third place was Cissy McCabe Quinn, of Gulfport, Mississippi, with “Island Sentry,” which is a waterscape.
Other winners included: Kathy Miller Stone, of Baton Rouge, “River Road Oak,” a massive live oak in spring colors; and Margaret Hawkins, Ponchatoula, “Chosen Ones,” watercolor batik on rice paper of satsumas.
Claire Pescay, of Covington, showed “River Batture,” and Carol Creel, of Baton Rouge, “Blue Macaw,” to win honorable mention ribbons.
A surprise Judge’s Award was given to LWS President Louise Hansen for her small depiction of “Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar.” Show judge Pio Lyons said that the painting had not won one of the usual awards but “was oozing with charm.” The award given to her was one of Lyon’s landscape paintings of a Louisiana swamp at dusk.
Show judge Lyons recently earned a Master of Watercolor designation from the Louisiana Watercolor Society, and was formerly of Lyons and Hudson, Architects Ltd. in New Orleans.
The exhibit will be on display in the dining room at Oak Knoll Country Club until June 29 and is open to the public. Award winners are noted by ribbons. Painting titles, artist and prices are beside each work.
The annual event of the LWS is its international show, which is both juried and judged. Winning artwork from the United States and numerous nations is displayed in New Orleans.
LWS holds workshops and classes as well as competitive shows during the year and are planned for Hammond, New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.
For information about the Louisiana Watercolor Society, access louisianawatercolorsociety.org.