A Baton Rouge man who convinced an elderly Denham Springs woman who has dementia that she owed him money and drove her to a bank to try to get the funds turned himself in Thursday, WBRZ-TV reported.
Jacob Tom, 24, of 10689 Rhus Fringe Drive, had convinced the woman to ride with him to her bank on Aug. 30 to cash a $3,000 check, according to arrest documents.
After the teller denied the transaction, Tom drove the woman back to her home. Her family members contacted the Denham Springs Police, the warrant says.
WBRZ reported that authorities believe Tom fled to New Jersey after the attempted fraud. He surrendered to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Jacob Tom's mother, Vickie Tom, 50, was also arrested in the case. Arrest warrant records indicate the Baton Rouge woman, who has the same street address as her son, told officers after the scam attempt that she hadn't spoken to her son in several days.
Officers, however, learned through cell phone records that the mother and son had been in touch numerous times, the arrest document says.
Vickie Tom was arrested in Alabama, WBRZ reported.