"Outdoors Woman"
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries "Becoming an Outdoors Woman" program, scheduled for March 19-21 at Camp Grant Walker, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana is in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 public Health Emergency. Depending on future phases in the state, there is the possibility of LDWF hosting modified BOW events later this year.
For information on LDWF’s BOW program, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/bow or contact Dana Norsworthy at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov.
Turkey and fishing lotteries open
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is accepting applications for Wildlife Management Area lottery turkey hunts and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area fishing lottery. The deadline to apply is Feb. 8.
All lottery applications are only available on the LDWF website at la-web.s3licensing.com. Those wanting to apply should click on the Lottery Applications tab, update or create their customer record similar to purchasing a license and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and a $2 transaction fee per application. Paper applications will not be accepted.
Regular turkey lottery hunts will be held on eight WMAs this spring. Youth lottery hunts will be held on nine WMAs. For information, contact David Hayden at (318) 487-5353 or dhayden@wlf.la.gov .
Applications for a lottery drawing for fishing permit access to the White Lake WCA between March 15-Aug. 15 are available. A total of 100 permits will be issued following the lottery drawing and winning applicants will be notified of their opportunity to purchase a permit for $40.
Boats used by permittees will be limited to the use of motors with 40 horsepower or less. Additional rules and a map are available on the LDWF website at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/white-lake-lotteries. For information, contact Schuyler Dartez at (337) 536-6061 or sdartez@wlf.la.gov.
Seeking comments on hunting rule changes
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted notices of intent for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 hunting seasons; 2021-22 general and Wildlife Management Areas hunting seasons and rules and regulations; 2022 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations; and 2021-22 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its Jan. 7 meeting in Baton Rouge.
The notices of intent include proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the upcoming hunting seasons and provide for a public comment period.
To view the full notice of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes for the upcoming hunting seasons, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.
Public comment will be accepted through 9 p.m. March 4. It will also be accepted at LWFC monthly meetings through March 4. Comments may be submitted to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000 or 225-765-2349 or by email at ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
LDWF will also hold a public meeting via Zoom at a date and time to be announced at the February commission meeting.