I have had the privilege of attending local high school soccer games for 24 years, so it is with some experience that I say last Wednesday’s Division I quarterfinal playoff meeting between Alexandria and Denham Springs is probably the most exciting soccer game I have seen.
Have there been better games? I’m sure there have, but of the ones I have seen I can’t recall one more exciting than the Trojans 4-3 win at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Alexandria’s subsequent 3-0 loss to Catholic in the semifinals notwithstanding, it was a game in which both teams played their hearts out.
The contest began with Denham Springs’ standout Axel Agurcia scoring in the first 15 seconds. After that, it settled into a defensive rhythm, and Denham Springs had a chance to make the opening goal stand. Instead, the Trojans came to life in stoppage time.
From left of the Jackets goal, Abel Peterman’s shot tied the game. Less than a minute later, Denham Springs found itself on the ropes when ASH’s Eythan Foxworth put a long free kick into the net.
Incredibly, still in stoppage time, the Jackets tied the game after a throw-in when Jacob Turner cleaned up a miss in front of the ASH goal. Tied 2-2, the game went to overtime where the action didn’t heat up again until stoppage time at the end of the second 10-minute period.
Alexandria took a 3-2 lead when it finished off a corner kick on Matthew Crenshaw’s header. Its back to the wall again, Denham Springs got a chance to tie when Blaze Restivo was tackled in the ASH penalty area. Agurcia made sure the Jackets took advantage scoring the game-tying goal on the ensuing penalty kick.
Jackets coach Miller Hilliard described his team’s emotions at that point.
“It was emotional, nerve-wracking, back-and-forth, even to the point where we scored the goal with 60 seconds left in the game and were thinking, ‘OK, we’re going to golden goal and we’ll try to see it out to PKs.’”
The game didn’t make it to golden goal overtime.
A handball foul was called on Agurcia only seconds after his penalty kick. That foul, in the Denham Springs penalty area, set up Foxworth’s own penalty kick, a low shot to the left corner that proved to be the game-winner.
Yellow Jacket Stadium is set to be torn down soon and replaced with updated facilities. Playing host to one final soccer game, most assuredly one of the most exciting that has been played there, is as fine of a send-off as could be hoped for.