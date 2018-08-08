Seniors attending the Maurepas Council on Aging center have picked up tips on healthy eating at a program by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent with the LSU AgCenter.
Langley began conducting a series of nutrition programs in September with the clients at the COA center in Maurepas.
Each month, she has visited the center to help seniors learn how to make healthy choices and how to add physical activity to their day. In January, the clients wrapped up the fourth and final lesson from the Eat Smart, Live Strong USDA curriculum. The topic for the program was Eat Smart, Spend Less. During the program, the COA clients played "The Right Price" where they guessed prices of common foods/ingredients found at their local grocery store and a big box store.
After completing the Eat Smart, Live Strong curriculum, Langley introduced the seniors to the Let’s Eat for the Health of It curriculum that was developed by the LSU AgCenter. Discovering MyPlate MyWins was a program delivered in February.
During the Make Half Your Plate Fruits & Vegetables Program in March, Langley provided tips on ways to add more fruits and vegetables to one's diet. She also shared the benefits of consuming fruits and vegetables. The clients prepared a diabetic-friendly Strawberry Spinach Salad Recipe.
In June, the COA clients learned about another MyPlate food group — the dairy food group. The participants learned the amounts of dairy products they should consume daily and what counts as a 1-cup equivalent. Preparing another diabetic-friendly recipe, Jean Dunaway assisted by making the white chocolate-orange pudding.
On July 26, Langley will conduct the "Vary Your Protein Choices" program.
For more information about the nutrition programs in Livingston Parish, contact Langley at (225) 686-3020 or email lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu