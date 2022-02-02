On Jan. 14, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Michael F. Holly, of Hammond, has been appointed to the State Board of Architectural Examiners. Holly is the principal architect and founder of Holly & Smith Architects. He will represent Architectural District 3.
The board is responsible for granting licenses and regulating the practice of architecture in the Louisiana.
Casey B. Tingle, of Greenwell Springs, has been appointed director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Tingle most recently served as interim director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is responsible for coordinating the state’s efforts throughout the emergency management cycle to prepare for, prevent where possible, respond to, recover from and mitigate against, and to lessen the effects of man-made or natural disasters that threaten the state.