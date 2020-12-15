HAMMOND — Lisa Goings, a registered nurse, has been promoted to director of North Oaks Hospice, a new release said.
A 27-year employee of North Oaks Health System, Goings will guide clinical specialists in attending to the medical, pain management, emotional and spiritual needs of hospice patients facing life-limiting illness, as well as bereavement follow-up for their families and caregivers. She will drive all aspects of hospice operations, including but not limited to, staff education, clinical practice supervision, maintenance of appropriate care resources, budgeting and compliance with applicable regulations, laws, policies and procedures.
Goings has garnered a broad spectrum of experience in many aspects of the medical field during her North Oaks tenure.
For the past five years, she has worked in the role of billing and coding compliance manager as a certified registered nurse coder. Before that, she was a revenue integrity auditor for three years. She amassed nearly a decade of direct care and charge nurse experience working with patients of all ages in the Intermediate Care Nursery and on the Surgery Unit of North Oaks Medical Center. Her previous experience includes more than 11 years as a clinical nurse manager at North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital.
“Lisa’s compassion and personal belief in living life to the fullest are sure to set our hospice team up for success now and well into the future,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kirsten Riney. “After all, making the most of every day is at the heart of hospice’s philosophy.”
Goings earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University.