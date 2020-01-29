Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area caregiver Network is holding an Alzheimer's support group at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Our Lady of the Lake Livingston's community room.
The meeting is a free supportive meeting for caregivers to network with one another and meets the second Tuesday of each month. No registration is required.
The group also plans a meeting on advanced directives at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 18, community room, second floor.
Christy Lawrence will lead a discussion on what advanced directives are, why you need them and how to go about completing them. These include living wills, health care power of attorney and more. The meeting is free with no registration required.
For information, call (225) 621-2906 or email diane.hodges@fmolhs.org.