Opera/Music Theatre Workshop recently announced its contribution to the performing arts at Southeastern Louisiana University for the fall semester: “A Night on Broadway 2.”
Opera Workshop presented a similar program several years ago with live performances and a full orchestra. With the restraints of COVID-19, the production has been videotaped in advance and will be available for online viewing at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Nov. 6 at https://youtu.be/y_CExG9BSK4.
Chuck Effler, director of the Opera/Music Theatre Workshop, said the cast includes a number of freshman, as well as sophomores, juniors and senior voice students; a graduate student majoring in cello and another majoring in voice; a nontraditional student studying voice with decades of professional experience under her belt; and a pair of twins, for good measure.
Twenty-seven students will perform songs and duets from a wide variety of Broadway shows, including the Golden Age of Broadway (“Fiddler on the Roof,” “Carousel,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “South Pacific”) to shows from the 1960s and 1970s (“Godspell,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Pippin”) to the blockbuster shows of the 1980s (“Phantom of the Opera,” and “Dreamgirls”) and more contemporary shows (“Sunset Boulevard,” “Book of Mormon,” “Hamilton,” “Kinky Boots,” and “Dear Evan Hansen”).
Students who will perform include Ryan Blanchfield and Sarah Wagner, of Baton Rouge; Austin Bonfanti, Jacob Chancey, Becki Davis and Dallas McAlister, Hammond; Andrew Butler and William Dopp, New Orleans; Jacob Chauvin, Gramercy; Jessica Clayton, Pearl River; Katherine Cousins, Madisonville; Emily Guagliardo and Canaan White, Ponchatoula; Adia Hunt, Arcola; Jeanetta Johnson, Bogalusa; Shelby Johnson, Luling; Rebeca Lemos-Gonzalez, A Coruna, Spain; Anastassia Marr, Slidell; David Meyer and Rayna Oggs, Chalmette; Cole Persick and Caleb Porter, Franklinton; Caitlyn Rodrigue and Camryn Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Alexa Salpietra, Belle Chasse; Trey Townsel, Zachary; and Hannah Turner, Central.