A 27-year-old man has been booked on attempted second-degree murder charges in the Friday stabbing of another man in the Walker area last week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Justin White is being held on $75,000 bond in connection with the incident that authorities said took place on the 14,000 block of Courtney Road around 5 p.m. Friday. 

The victim, who was stabbed in the upper torso area, is in critical but stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Authorities have not identified the victim. 

