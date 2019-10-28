State authorities are investigating the cause of a "very destructive" fire at a Livingston Parish murder suspect's home overnight.

The home of Errol Hicks, 68, who's accused of killing beloved Livingston daycare owner Carol Hutchinson in an act of domestic violence in September, burnt down in the early hours of Monday morning.

The destruction was so severe that State Fire Marshal spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said as of noon Monday, fire crews had not been able to gain full access to the McLin Road home to begin combing through debris. The conditions were still considered unsafe and more equipment and a K-9 team will likely be needed, according to Rodrigue.

She said Livingston Parish Fire Protection Districts 6, 7, and 4 battled the blaze just before 4 a.m. and called the Fire Marshal about an hour later to assist.

That's common in situations where the cause may be suspicious, or when the damage is so severe that local agencies need outside help to investigate, Rodrigue said.

There were no reports of injuries during the fire but Rodrigue did not immediately know if anyone was home at the time of the incident. Hicks is still housed at the Livingston Parish jail while he faces a second degree murder count in relation to Hutchinson's death.

The state is alleging in that case that Hicks shot Hutchinson at the McLin Road home on Sept. 28, then followed her down the street as she sought help from neighbors. Ultimately, he found her and fatally shot her in the garage of a neighbor's residence several doors down from their home, according to court documents.

Hutchinson owned Little People's Playstation, a daycare in Livingston. She was well loved, and in two bond hearings held for Hicks since Hutchinson's death, dozens of family members and friends were in attendance in court to support the victim.

Friends said Hutchinson and Hicks had been together several years but had recently broken up before her death. One friend said Hutchinson went to Hicks' home that day to retrieve some of her belongings.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office records do not indicate there was any previous law enforcement involvement between the two, and there was no restraining order on file.