Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana announced Michael Blanton, manager of the Denham Springs Goodwill store, has been named Goodwill Industries International’s 2021 Achiever of the Year.
This award is given to someone who has shown great progress and accomplishment in overcoming challenges to finding employment, and who still benefits from the Goodwill work environment or receives services to support employment a community site, a news release said.
On Oct. 9, 2019, Michael Blanton was released from prison with no money, no job and no home. Living in a homeless shelter, he heard about Goodwill’s Re-Integration Program, which provides wraparound assistance to formerly incarcerated individuals, the release said.
In November, Blanton's program case manager told him there was an opening at a local Goodwill store. He applied, interviewed and was hired for a level-1 donation center position on Nov. 21, 2019.
“I was grateful to have a job and grateful to Goodwill for taking a chance with me,” Blanton said of his new job. “I learned everything I could. I showed up early and left late. I gave my all.”
Within his first few months, Blanton established himself as someone who arrived on time, worked every shift as scheduled and built a rapport with anyone he encountered, the release said. Three months after he was hired, Blanton was promoted to key holder in February 2020.
In May 2020, he was promoted to assistant store manager. When the pandemic shut all of Goodwill’s retail stores, Blanton was instrumental in ensuring his store opened safely and that donations received during this time frame were processed in a safe, timely manner.
In January, 14 months after being hired, Blanton was promoted to manager of the Denham Springs store. His positive attitude and ability to motivate and empower others had an immediate impact on the store’s operations, the release said.
“Since I’ve been here, we have seen constant improvements,” Blanton said of the Denham Springs store. “There are definitely challenges, even on a daily basis, but I have been blessed with a great crew. They have bought into my vision for this store today and going forward. We continue to grow and improve.”
In addition to his professional successes, Blanton has achieved many of his personal goals, including purchasing his own vehicle and renting an apartment.
Blanton often tells others about the positive difference Goodwill has made in his life and goes out of his way to ensure others are afforded the same opportunities Goodwill has afforded him.
“I am so proud of Michael and all he has accomplished,” said Jodee Daroca, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Louisiana. “His positive attitude and optimistic outlook on life, even in the face of difficulties, is truly an inspiration.”