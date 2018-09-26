The oﬃcials of the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced the names of approximately 16,000 semiﬁnalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be oﬀered next spring, a news release stated.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semiﬁnalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the semiﬁnalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Livingston and Tangipahoa
Springfield High School
Andrew J. Larpenter
St. Thomas Aquinas High School
Rachael C. White
Ponchatoula High School
Cooper W. Coldwell