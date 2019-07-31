This summer, Denham Springs teen Benjamin Rodrigue took part in a four-week Arabic language immersion camp at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Rodrigue, who will be a junior at the Baton Rouge International School this fall, attended a similar camp last summer at Brigham Young University in Utah.
He earned multiple scholarships for the camp in Vermont, which required students who attended to take a language pledge that stipulating they would only speak the language for which they had signed up. In school, Rodrigue studies Chinese and Spanish.
“Getting to attend this camp was a great experience,” Rodrigue said. “There were students there for Chinese, German, Spanish and French. Being able to understand the kids speaking Chinese and only being able to communicate visually because of the language pledge was a fun challenge. It was great to have the opportunity to learn more about the culture of Arab-speaking people, too.”
Rodrigue is a member of BRIS’s cross country and track and field teams. Last year, he became the first BRIS athlete in school history to take part in an Louisiana High School Athletic Association-sanctioned event, according to a news release. Additionally, he takes part in archery competitions as a member of Gotham Archery in Central and is a member of Boy Scouts of America Istrouma Area Council Troop 97, of Denham Springs.