Several hundred youngsters, accompanied by parents and family members, gathered on Friday, Feb. 18, in what has come to be known as Mardi Gras in the Zone.
The block party was held about two hours before Hammond’s Krewe of Omega Mardi Gras parade set out from its starting point at the nearby University Center on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.
Mardi Gras in the Zone was conceived about a dozen years ago by a coalition of local organizations that sought to create a safe area for families looking for a special place to bring children for games and other activities before the parade. The safe zone is designated as a smoke and alcohol-free area cordoned off so that children cannot venture into the street when the parade starts.
Mardi Gras in the Zone had to be canceled the past two years because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus but it was reestablished this year to appreciative crowds who were engaged in a variety of activities.
Taylor Addison, safety coordinator for Tangipahoa Reshaping Attitudes for Community Change, known as TRACC, said that almost 300 families registered in advance to indicate that they would bring children to the zone and that many others families had chosen to visit the area shortly after it opened at about 4:30 p.m.
Addison said his group was happy to bring back Mardi Gras in the Zone this year and even though the latest weather front brought in cold weather, "we have a great crowd here this evening.”
Addison said the safe zone has always been very popular and consistently brought in between 400 to 600 families. She anticipated about the same numbers for the latest version of this family-friendly event.
“When we originally discussed the idea of a safe zone with various community agencies and organizations we were not sure how it would be accepted by the public. Over time, the program grew and it is something that many families look forward to. We also do a safe zone before the annual Hammond Christmas Parade,” she said.
In addition to TRACC, eight other community agencies participate in the safe zone. One such agency is the North Oaks Health System. Personnel representing North Oaks were busy passing out colorful lighted “safe sticks” to eager youth.
Jodi Gennusa, among those manning the booth, said the hospital has hosted a program called "Play it Safe" in one of Hammond’s parks for several years. "Because of COVID, we could not hold ‘Play it Safe’ the past two years so being a part of the safe zone helps us to make up for our other program. We have enjoyed meeting with the children and spending some time teaching them things that just might make their lives safer.”
A popular stop for kids was the SOAR Pegasus Display, a specially modified van crammed with all manner of items connected with flight and space exploration. Chris Fox who created Pegasus, using an array of models, explained the many challenges and opportunities involved with space exploration and the future of air travel.
In addition to the various display, children could participate in games such as corn hole, wooden block building, bowling with miniature pins and balls, ring toss, a Plinko-type game and face painting. Free popcorn and water was provided to the guests.
“Our activities are geared toward keeping the children occupied and having a good time while waiting for the parade. We depend on other organizations and groups to assist us with this event and it has become something of a community effort to assure that children have a safe and fun place to be where they are not exposed to the use of tobacco, alcohol and possibly drugs,” Addison said.
In addition to TRACC, other groups volunteers their assistance were: Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa and St. Helena; Southeast Community Health System; the Keys Alliance; Child Advocacy Services, (CASA); Operation Lifesaver; Northshore STEM Brain Food Truck; SOAR Pegasus; North Oaks Hospital Systems. Volunteers from the SLU campus also assisted in the program.
TRACC, funded by the Tangipahoa Parish Council., conducts various programs throughout the year designed to help members of the community, especially children, learn positive behavior and ways to combat the effects of drug abuse. Further, TRACC has as its purpose the general improvement of the quality of life in the community.