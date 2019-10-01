THURSDAY
Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Enjoy family-friendly pumpkin decorating, no carving required. Bring your own pumpkin and use our craft supplies.
FRIDAY
Stupid Sock Monster: 9:30 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
SATURDAY
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m., Watson Branch Library. Our escape room is an adventure game in which you and three friends will be locked in a room and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape within 30 minutes.
MONDAY
Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Word Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Riverdale Murder Mystery: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Solve the mystery of who killed Jason Blossom. The life-sized mystery game is a thrilling whodunit featuring characters and refreshments inspired by the TV show Riverdale.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
OCT. 10
Haunted Library: 4 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest — Pumpkin Decorating: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.