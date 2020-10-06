Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area will raise awareness and funds virtually for those affected by Alzheimer’s in the greater Baton Rouge area.
Alzheimer’s Services is hosting the 26th annual Walk to Remember via Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Oct. 10.
While unable to gather for the walk in person due to the pandemic, the purpose remains the same as always: to raise awareness of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, offering programs and services, and raising funds to support these programs. The funds provided by The Walk to Remember help provide the means to continue serving those affected in our community.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Alzheimer’s Services has adapted programs and services to continue assisting those affected in navigating the disease process and providing knowledge and resources for improving quality of life.
As an independent nonprofit, Alzheimer’s Services relies on donations from supporters to raise the funds necessary to provide the programs and services so desperately needed by those affected. All donated funds remain in Alzheimer’s Services’ 10-parish service area.
Visit alzbr.org to register a team or as an individual, to donate, or for information regarding the walk or Alzheimer’s Services. Contact Rebecca Lunceford, walk coordinator at dev2@alzbr.org or (225) 334-7494 for further assistance.