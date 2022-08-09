The North Oaks Medical Center Level II Shock Trauma Center team is offering a free Stop the Bleed emergency training course for the public from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 16.
First responders are equipped with lifesaving expertise and resources to rapidly arrive on the scene of emergencies resulting in traumatic injuries. Even so, a person who has suffered a trauma and is bleeding can die from blood loss within 5 minutes if efforts are not made to control it, a news release said.
Recognizing that bystanders are often first on the scene of a trauma, the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, along with the Hartford Consensus created the Stop the Bleed emergency training course following the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012. The goal of the course is to teach members of the public proper techniques to control life-threatening bleeding after an injury until professional help arrives.
The training will be held in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center, within North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, M.D, Drive, Hammond. Register online at www.northoaks.org/stopthebleed or by calling (985) 230-6647.
Course participants will learn how to recognize life-threatening bleeding and properly use dressings, tourniquets and their own hands to control blood loss regardless of the cause. Controlling blood loss with these techniques can help give trauma victims a fighting chance and buy time to transport them to a hospital to receive treatment.