When he moved to Louisiana several years ago, Live Oak High junior Camdyn Ingram brought with him his love for competitive wrestling.
Turns out, the sport wasn't as popular as in his native Illinois, which has consistently ranked among the nation's top producers of college wrestlers.
"When I tell people down here I wrestle, they think of WWE and those guys," Ingram said.
Ingram is doing his part to help grow the sport in Louisiana as he continues to have success at the most elite levels.
Perhaps his finest moment in a singlet came last week at the Cadet and Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, when Ingram, wrestling at 152 pounds, advanced to the Greco-Roman finals in the Cadet (ages 15-16) division.
Along with fellow junior Clayton Hill and sophomore Anthony Dodson, Ingram was one of three Live Oak wrestlers who represented Team Louisiana at what is essentially the WrestleMania of amateur wrestling.
Ingram came within a 7-1 loss to Pennsylvania stalwart Carson Manville of winning a Cadet national championship.
But he still earned All-America honors, as well as a small wooden "stop sign" plaque for finishing in the top eight.
Only two other wrestlers from Louisiana had ever advanced to Fargo's national finals.
In Greco-Roman, wrestlers are not allowed to use their legs to trip the opponent and cannot hold below the waist, putting an emphasis on upper-body moves and throws.
Ingram also competed in the freestyle division, winning six of eight matches and falling one round shy of an All-America finish.
"I think it definitely got my name out there," Ingram said of his performance in Fargo. "I think I caught some eyes, being from Louisiana and advancing to the finals."
His success last week adds to a growing list of career accomplishments.
He has twice been named All-Metro by The Advocate and has won back-to-back city championships. Last year, he compiled a 65-1 record en route to winning a Division II state title. He also was an Outstanding Wrestler on the All-Metro team.
Live Oak coach Chris Collier said all three of the Eagles who competed in nationals could have college wrestling in their future.
"I haven't seen those three as focused as they have been," Collier said. "I think they see the light at the end of the tunnel. They're focused on trying to get to the next level beyond high school, and I think that's a big motivator."
Sessions to Mandeville
Denham Springs High assistant basketball coach Jason Sessions is heading east to Mandeville as the new head coach.
Sessions, who served as Denham coach Kevin Caballero's top assistant, takes on his second head coaching job after three years on the Yellow Jackets staff. Sessions was previously the head coach at Holden from 2012-14.
Caballero said the work ethic of Sessions is one of the attributes that set him apart.
"It will take a little time to get his program up and running, but nobody is going to outwork him," Caballero said. "He'll be prepared. He'll be ready. They've got a good guy they're bringing in, and I look for some success from him over there."
Sessions helped Caballero and company flip the script last year as the Yellow Jackets went from 10-23 in 2016-17 to 23-10 with a first-round playoff win. He inherits a Mandeville program coming off seasons of 6-24 and 7-23 the last two years.
The departure of Sessions leaves Caballero with two assistants, Antonio Sterling and Tiras Magee, heading into the 2018-19 season.
Doughty garners All-America Game invite
Denham Springs baseball star Cade Doughty has been selected to play for the East team in the annual Perfect Game All-American Classic on Aug. 12 at Petco Park in San Diego.
Fifty-two players were selected. Doughty joins Airline High catcher and fellow LSU commitment Hayden Travenski, a member of the West squad, in representing Louisiana.
More than 200 alumni of the game have gone on to become first-round picks in MLB's amateur draft.
Doughty earned all-state and All-Metro honors as a junior shortstop, and earlier this summer he competed for Team USA during the Tournament of Stars and the 18U National Team Trials. He has been committed to LSU since 2016.
The game will be shown live on the MLB Network with a first pitch of 5:17 p.m.