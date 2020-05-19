HAMMOND — City offices were once again opened to the public on Monday, signaling the first phase of a return to normal operations for the city after being closed for about eight weeks as a measure to help contain the coronavirus.
However, City Administrator Lacy Landrum said the city never actually closed.
"We kept our personnel on duty, we didn’t furlough any employees, and we used every means of communications we could find to assure our citizens that we would continue to serve them under these sometimes challenging circumstances," Landrum said.
Landrum said that when the instructions to limit contact with the public were issued by the Governor’s Office, the city took precautions to help safeguard the public. City Hall, other city offices, the Seventh Ward Court and the city’s busy Northshore Regional Airport were all closed to the public.
The city’s Dreamland Skate Park, the Michael Kinney Recreational Center and playgrounds in the seven parks were all closed.
“One of the hardest things that we had to do was to tell some children on the playgrounds that they could not play anymore. The basketball courts in our parks are very popular, so we took the goals down to control crowds there. It wasn’t easy to deprive our youngsters of a place to play,” she said.
Zemurray Park, the city’s main recreation venue, was left open for walking, jogging and fishing only.
The City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. After canceling one meeting, the council continued to meet with only essential personnel at the sessions. The meetings were aired on YouTube for the public. Landrum said agendas were scaled down and only essential business was pursued at the meetings.
“From the outset, our main concern was for our citizens and our employees. We certainly assured everyone that our Police and Fire departments remained completely operational. Our maintenance and grounds crews continued their efforts, and the utilities department kept all systems running. It was a team effort on the part of our employees,” she said.
Mayor Pete Panepinto said the city’s employees “made sacrifices during this challenging time. While they had concerns about their own family members, they continued to serve, and I applaud their efforts. I think I speak for the whole city when I say that we are grateful for what our employees did during this trying time.”
Landrum said that from the beginning of the crisis the health of the city’s employees was of paramount importance. She said all workers were provided with masks, given small bottles of sanitizers and instructed to practice social distancing at all times.
Landrum said the city will have to devise a budget for the new fiscal year which starts July 1 and that sales tax receipts for April were not yet available. However, she added that sales tax revenues for March were up by 3.37% over budget. She explained that the city depends on sales taxes for about 50% of its annual budget.
She said construction projects that have not already been started were put on hold and that the city was taking measures to closely monitor expenditures. She added the city has a “financial cushion,” and she anticipates an adequate budget for the coming year will be adopted.
As the city prepares to reopen its facilities on a gradual basis, Landrum said the safety of the public will remain a chief concern.
“We want the people to feel comfortable when they have to interact with our employees," she said. "We will know more in the coming days about what precautions we have to take, but we want all of our citizens to know that we are thinking and caring about them. Team Hammond has come through difficult times in the past and we will do it again. The city administration believes that better days are ahead for our great city.”