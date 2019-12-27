The holiday birthday dilemma
The gifts have been opened and the Christmas stockings emptied. It's good to see family and friends during the holiday season.
But, what if you have a birthday this time of year? Does your birthday get forgotten? Or do you get the combo Christmas/birthday gift?
I was born on Jan. 2 and have a sister 19 months younger. I have vivid memories of racing to open my gifts Christmas morning and finding I had exactly the same thing under the tree as my sister. However, my tags said "Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday."
My mom did try to give me a few childhood parties. But they were usually something small. She tried to explain that after Christmas and New Year's celebrations, people are tired and broke. This explanation did not make me happy on my birthday.
As I got older, I would make a fuss and beg my friends to celebrate my birthday. A few friends had the same birthday dilemma, having birthdays around this time of year.
These days, my children make sure I have good birthday memories.
This birthday, cake will be involved in the celebration. Here's wishing a happy birthday to all my readers who face the same birthday dilemma.
Looking back
