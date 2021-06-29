AMITE — Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Zandi Hudspeth, a longtime provider in Tangipahoa Parish, has joined the medical staff of Amite Rural Health Clinic. She is accepting new patients.
Certified through and a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, Hudspeth specializes in primary care and occupational medicine. She is certified to perform medical examinations for commercial motor vehicle drivers through the National Registry for Certified Medical Examiners.
“I try to imagine myself or one of my family members in my patient’s situation so I can best understand how to personalize his or her care,” Hudspeth said.
Hudspeth comes to Amite Rural Health Clinic from North Oaks Health System in Hammond, where she cared for patients for the past 9 years. She has also worked at Lallie Kemp Regional Medical Center’s Urgent Care in Independence, Total Family Medical in Robert with Maureen Biggs in Amite.
Amite Rural Health Clinic is at 409 N.W. Central Ave., Amite. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.