image_6487327.JPG

The Tangipahoa Parish Assessor’s Office recently coordinated a Coats for Kids drive within the office and donated over 40 coats to Independence Leadership Academy students. From left, Principal Lisa Matherne-Raiford, Assistant Principal Melanie Johnston and Chief Deputy Assessor Brady Sledge display a few of the coats collected for students.

 Provided photo

The Tangipahoa Parish Assessor’s Office recently coordinated a Coats for Kids drive within the office and donated over 40 coats to Independence Leadership Academy students. 

View comments