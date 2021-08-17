Back to school is hard work
School started last week and social media has been working hard. A popular feature has been parents posting photos of their children all dressed for the first day and then another photo after the child arrives home.
Do you have photos of your child before and after the first day? Please send them for us to run. Photos can be emailed to livingston@theadvocate.com. Please include your child's first name and what school he or she attends.
Art exhibit announced
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with the Animals in Art Exhibit. October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Support this amazing cause and visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 8 to Oct. 30. A gallery reception will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call (225) 664-1168 for information or visit artslivingston.org. To find out about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Changing calendars
While many events are being planned, remember that events are being canceled or postponed also. Always check before heading out. With that in mind, here are some activities on the way later this year:
- Boots and Bling Extravaganza: Oct. 15
- Lighting of Old City Hall: Nov. 26
- Chef’s Evening: Dec. 2
- Live Nativity: Dec.4
- Kiwanis Christmas Tree Lighting: Dec. 9
- Kiwanis Christmas Parade: Dec. 11
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area, especially in rural areas, are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
Wherever you visit or live, go to https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz and run the speed test. Fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information also.
Don't forget the library
While school is gearing back up, don't forget the Livingston Parish Library has activities and resources. Visit www.mylpl.info to find something for your family.