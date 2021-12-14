Blanket Drive set
Alumni of the Leadership Livingston program is holding its annual blanket drive.
Blankets will be distributed by partnering agencies that include the Council on Aging, DCFS, The Family Village, local schools, police departments and the Sheriff’s Christmas Crusade.
The deadline to donate new blankets only is Dec. 20. The goal is 2,000 blankets.
Drop off points for blankets include:
- Denham Springs: Livingston Parish Chamber, Homekey Mortgage, Holmes Building Materials, Brandy Robinson State Farm and Wicked Goodness Confections.
- Walker: City of Walker City Hall.
- Livingston: Livingston Parish Courthouse.
- Albany-Springfield: The Kinchen Group, Albany Town Hall, Mami’s Mexican Restaurant.
- French Settlement, Port Vincent and Maurepas: French Settlement High School and Quality Engineering and Surveying.
For more, visit https://business.livingstonparishchamber.org/events/details/blanket-drive-deadline-7824.
Share your Christmas events
The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate is wrapping up its last issues of 2021. What a year it's been.
We'd love to share your Christmas images. Send us photos of your family, church or club activities to run in print and online. Items can be emailed to livingston@theadvocate.com.
Or consider sharing your New Year's resolutions. Maybe you have a funny resolution fail? Maybe you have a serious or fun goal. That would be the ultimate in accountability: have it published in the paper.
Growing Up: Boys
Our Lady of the Lake Livingston is holding a session for teen boys from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the community room, second floor.
"Growing Up: BOYS, A Class for Preteen Boys" will help sons understand the physical and emotional changes they will experience in puberty. It is designed for boys ages 10-12 and their dads/moms.
The meeting is free. Registration is required. Call (225) 324-0053.
Christmas parades and events
Walker Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. on Dec. 18. The parade starts at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses.
Christmas in the Park, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18. The event at Sidney Hutchinson Park will have a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and lots of seasonal activities.
Holiday marketplace for art open
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, invites the public to support the arts at its Holiday Marketplace. The sales exhibit runs through Dec. 29. Shop from works of art from Livingston Parish’s artists. For information, visit artslivingston.org, Facebook and Instagram or contact the office at (225) 664-1168.