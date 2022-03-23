The 2022 Louisiana Truck Driving Championships were March 4-5 at the L’Auberge Baton Rouge.
This year's competition marked the return of the event after the COVID-19 pandemic, with the last event held in 2019. This year, 68 drivers participated, each completing three trials focused on testing a driver's knowledge and skills.
The tests included a written hourlong exam. The four parts measured driver knowledge of the trucking industry, safe driving rules, first aid and firefighting.
Part 2 tested a driver's ability to make a thorough pre-trip inspection by requiring him to find 17 defects planted on a test vehicle within a limited time.
Part 3 was the field test, where contestants had to drive a vehicle through a course with problems designed to simulate conditions they may encounter during the everyday operation of a truck.
Trophies were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in nine classes of competition: step-van, straight truck, 3-axle van, 4-axle van, 5-axle van, 5-axle tank, 5-axle flatbed, 5-axle sleeper cab and twin trailers. Also awarded during the competition was a Mechanics Award, Rookie of the Year Award, Team Award and Overall Grand Champion.
All first-place winners will represent the Louisiana Motor Transport Association Foundation in the 2022 American Trucking Association National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Aug. 16–20.
Winners of the state competition from the region include:
Leroy Williams, of Zachary, XPO Logistics, second place in the straight truck category
Chad Rudesill, of Hammond, FedEx Ground, second place in the 3-axle van category
Patrick Rudesill, of Tickfaw, FedEx Ground, third place in the 5-axle tank truck category.