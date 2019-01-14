Three of five people indicted in the abuse of an autistic woman in Amite entered no contest pleas Monday in state court.

The three family members and their parents were arrested in July 2016 after Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's deputies found a 22-year-old woman living in squalid conditions in a backyard cage. They were accused of helping their parents hold the woman hostage, subjecting her to physical abuse and forcing her to work in the house.

The pleas entered Monday in state district court are the first in the state case. A parallel federal investigation has led to a second set of charges against all five family members arrested in the case.

The pleas entered Monday were:

Bridget Lambert, 21, no contest to cruelty to the infirmed.

Jody Lambert, 23, no contest to cruelty to the infirmed and second-degree kidnapping.

Taylor Knope, 20, no contest to cruelty to the infirmed.

All three initially faced human trafficking and other felony charges in state court.

Sentencing for the three is set for April 1, said Autumn Payton, Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.

The trial for the parents, Raylaine and Terry Knope, who allegedly led the abuse, was postponed from Monday until April 1, according to court minutes.

Bridget Lambert has entered a federal plea agreement to one count of conspiracy to commit forced labor. Jody Lambert has entered a federal plea agreement to one count of civil rights conspiracy. They have not yet been sentenced in the federal cases.