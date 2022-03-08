The use of native plants can result in cheaper, more hearty and easier to maintain gardens and landscapes, explained Matthew Herron, a spokesperson for the Coastal Plains Outdoor School.
Herron offered a lecture on using native plants at the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System on Feb. 26.
Herron opened his address, “Our Native Plants for Wildlife and People,” by pointing out that native plants have been part of the Louisiana landscape in general, and the Florida Parishes in particular, for tens of thousands of years and that the native plants one encounters today have a history that goes back to the time when the land on which people in this area live was being formed through the meandering of a huge stream known today as the Mississippi River.
In explaining how different areas can be unique, he pointed out, for instance, that particles of the most common types of soils found in this area are somewhat different in size and shape from soils elsewhere in Louisiana and neighboring regions because of the time and distance when those soils were laid down and developed over many millennia until they are what sustains growing plants today.
Herron explained that the purpose of the Coastal Plains Outdoor School is to help people develop a deeper relationship with the land, with themselves and with each other.
“By exploring the interdependence of our natural and cultural heritage, we cultivate knowledge, awareness and skills that help us as a people build more healthy and sustainable communities,” he said.
Much of Herron’s lecture centered on the cultivation of plants that are easy to find and grow naturally in this area. He also frequently pointed out the relationship that such plants have with the total ecological and environmental sphere in which all livings things exist. A good example he cited was the relationship between the growing of milkweed and the sustaining of butterfly populations, especially the Monarch butterfly which depends on milkweed for its survival.
“We are all excited when we get into butterfly gardening and cultivate plants that provide flowers and nectar for butterflies," he said. "But when we see a lizard eating the insects that are attracted to those plants, we become alarmed. We must understand that all of this is the cycle that sustains the natural order of things. We need to appreciate the entire ecosystem and support butterflies and other insects who contribute in more ways than one in helping to keep the natural cycle of life alive."
Herron called milkweed the “gateway drug,” for many species of butterflies and moths. While on the subject, he said that scientists have identified 154 different species of butterflies and 644 different species of moths. “All of these wonderful ‘bugs’ need plants, especially wild plants, to survive and thrive,” he said.
Many wild plants that are encountered today have been a part of the gradual development of living things over many years. He said plants, insects and all other forms of living things have migrated from one area to another over the years and the process continues.
Herron encouraged his audience of several dozen to seek out native plants for their yards and gardens. “If you choose to cultivate native plants, you will find that most of them are free. … You just have to look around to find them in yards, fields, ditches and elsewhere. Native plants are easy to grow, they are hearty, and many of them can be plants of wonder and beauty,” he said.
Native plants have provided many useful products that were utilized by indigenous peoples for centuries, Herron said. He demonstrated a basket that had been made out of native plants utilizing natural fibers. He also passed around samples of what he called “rabbit tobacco,” which he said gave off the fragrance of incense when burned. “I love to burn the rabbit tobacco. … It brings memories to me of ancient times when our ancestors would sit around and enjoy its aroma,” he said.
One native plant that was found to be especially useful in the area was Spanish moss, which grew in abundance in trees throughout the Southern coastal areas of the United States. He demonstrated how moss was cured at one time and used in seat cushions and mattresses before synthetic materials were later developed. He showed samples of what he called a cut leaf coneflower, which he said was edible. “This is a remarkable plant that is very productive and produces long stalks in the summer that are crowned with yellow flowers,” he said.
Among other native plants Herron mentioned were willow trees which, he said, made major contributions in helping to sustain the environment. Elderberries were also cited as a plant that contributes to the sustainability of some animals and insects. He also encouraged the growing of asters, goldenrod, ironweed and a plant he called boneset which he said was used in olden days for medicinal purposes. He said that boneset can be found in ditches if those seeking it know what to look for.
While Herron did not place a great deal of discussion on readily edible plants, he said muscadines, mayhaw, maypops and native plums all fall under the umbrella of native plants.
The speaker explained that those interested in cultivating native plants can obtain the plants by being observant and knowing what to look for in the wild. He also said some plant nurseries sell some native plants.
“There are tons of plants just waiting for you to find them and to treat them right. … They will reward you if you give them a place and a chance to shine,” he said.
Asked what is the difference between native plants and weeds, Herron replied, “weeds are native plants that you just don’t want in your yard or garden.” He said some farmers in Louisiana have devoted sections of their land to just allowing native plants to grow and the results can be surprisingly beautiful plots of land that appear today as they might have many years ago.
Herron said many sources of information regarding the acquisition and cultivation of native plants are available on the internet and in various books that are available at the library.
Heron, who was trained in environmental education and has a master’s degree in biology, told his audience that he resides on a farm in Lumberton, Mississippi, where he cultivates and experiments with many and various types of wild plants.