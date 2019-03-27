March 13
Lehmann, Wesley: 24, 19425 Shelton Drive, Hammond, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, simple burglary, theft, transported/court/return.
Partin, Brandon L.: 33, 21255 Vincent Acres Court, Denham Springs, drug court sanction.
Kennison, Travis: 35, 16549 La. 16, French Settlement, drug court sanction.
Gisclair, Chelzie N.: 26, 24199 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
Herrin, Gidget: 53, 29604 Burns Lane, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, three counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, driving while intoxicated, driver must be licensed, failure to appear, driving on roadway lane for traffic, expired motor vehicle inspection.
Woodward, Amanda: 23, 18262 Florida Blvd., Holden, 18 counts cruelty to animals/simple and aggravated.
Jacobs, Tony W.: 33, 30675 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, cyberstalking, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Peters, Jeremy Martin: 32, 4405 La. 67, Slaughter, domestic abuse battery, littering prohibited.
Johnson, Jerry Dean: 44, 1508 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
Magallon, Jessica: 30, 30572 Fairway View Drive, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic.
Tonguis, Thomas Kyle: 43, 11146 Lazy Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, residential contractor fraud.
Mcneal, Heather Lee: 41, 14741 Brazile Road, Maurepas, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Lemon, Cody: 26, 09341 Vidalia Lane, Denham Springs, battery of a dating partner, violation of protective orders, resisting an officer, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, security required.
March 14
Clark, Christopher: 34, 8825 Arnold Road, Denham Springs, monetary instrument abuse, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, theft.
Lessard, Thomas: 30, 13464 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Beckman, Jasun D.: 31, 14590 Rue Des Chenes, French Settlement, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Tassin, Saxon Arus: 38, 6875 Springwood Drive, Denham Springs, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Mire, Shawn: 39, 164 Keating Drive, Reserve, two counts manufacture, cultivation, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Sutton, Angel: 39, 542 Garryville North Road, Garryville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Station, Orlando: 31, 23173 Acrwood Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
Sullivan, Glenn Patrick: 49, 31785 La. 1036, Holden, fugitive, expired motor vehicle inspection, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, registration certificates.
Burkins, Katelynn: 23, 27340 La. 16, Denham Springs, court remand.
Campanile, Thomas Michael: 29, 3665 Ridgemont Drive, Baton Rouge, simple burglary.
Ellestad, Shirley: 45, 15250 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, speeding, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle registration expired.
Stevenson, Katherine: 45, 16784 Kinchen Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Beatty, Kelly D.: 36, 9849 Gene Buckle, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Mitchel, Brandy: 38, 48197 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Lamendola, Sabrina: 40, 14590 Rue Des Chenes, French Settlement, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jackson, Elizabeth: 38, 01507 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving on right side of road/exceptions, theft, no driver's license, security required, two counts expired motor vehicle inspection, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Rahn, Walter: 39, 54211 Addison Road, Independence, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mcwaters, Joshua: 33, 11844 Marlene Ave., Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, switched plate, false certificates.
Kelly, Ashley Michelle: 32, 17648 Cline Drive, Maurepas, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Tanner, Jeremy E.: 31, 19690 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, parole.
Settoon, Mary: 46, 35194 La. 43, Independence, theft, simple battery domestic violence, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Willie, Rusty: 40, 9049 Peachtree Drive, Denham Springs, two counts sexual battery.
Crisp, Jared Brandon: 33, 9891 Destrehan Ave., Denham Springs, criminal trespass.
Altazin, Carl: 70, 8169 Acadiana Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, simple battery.
Grant, Ian: 32, 10974 La. 1033, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, simple assault.
March 15
Lewis, Billy James: 23, 621 Wesley Lane, Mobile Alabama, two counts identity theft, three counts access device fraud, misdemeanor fraudulent document for identification.
Jamilurrehman, Fahim: 29, 30100 Walker North Road, Walker, simple battery domestic violence, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, speeding, expired motor vehicle inspection.
Mejia, Jeffery Ricardo: 28, 32286 Walker North Road, Walker, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment.
Fritchie, Kathleen Stirling: 32, 21121 La. 16, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Sanderson, Kenneth: 46, 12205 Clanton Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Sanchez, Avice Louise: 38, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, driving while intoxicated first offense, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Mapes, Jacob Len: 22, 29136 Jan St., Walker, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Stovall, Steven: 53, 26920 S. Satsuma, Livingston, residential contractor fraud, felony theft, driving on roadway lane for traffic, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Wheat, Richie Dale: 26, 28345 Red Oak Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
Anding, Danielle: 38, 37370 Lake Brady Drive, Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
Rogers, David Rex: 60, 21300 Red Oak Road, Livingston, failure to pay child support.
Dugas, Joshua: 31, 933 Olga Road, Rayne, domestic abuse battery.
Covey, Robert E.: 72, 22970 Walker S. Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
Cuevas, Jeremy: 30, 90 First Point Road, Many, residential contractor fraud.
Higgins, Mitchell D.: 47, 123 B Mall Circle, Houma, theft of a motor vehicle.
Camp, Jeffery: 49, 13029 Lubonnie Drive, Denham Springs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, expired motor vehicle inspection, owner to secure registration, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Hardy, BJ: 38, 30985 Sweet Bay St., Denham Springs, riding on motorcycles, vehicles improperly licensed/weighing, inspections, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, speeding, traffic bench warrant failure to appear fee, simple battery domestic violence.
Sauce, Clyde D.: 45, 12895 Alysha Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, taillamps, security required, amount of fees/credit or refund/duration of license.
Morgan, Nicholas: 19, 7953 Violet St., Denham Springs, aggravated battery, simple battery.
Horne, Festus L.: 38, 17329 Lake St., Prairieville, fugitive.
March 16
Cannon, Bradly: 39, 33293 Clinton Allen Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, license, transfer of license prohibited, tags/distribution/use/containers, methods of collection, provisions applicable to deer/bear/time/method of taking.
Perkins, Tracy: 50, 13935 Alvin Sibley Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
Martinez, Victoria: 24, 34116 Duff Road, Walker, possession of heroin under 2 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of protective orders.
Mcraney, Landon: 18, 21040 La. 447, Denham Springs, aggravated battery, simple battery, three counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Gaston, Jesse: 20, 11640 Rue De Tonti, Baton Rouge, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace, appearing in an intoxicated condition, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated.
March 17
Happel, Chad: 42, 2710 Delambert St., Chalmette, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple battery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Coley, Lofflin Delaney: 18, 37504 Weiss Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana 14 grams or more, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, underage driving while intoxicated, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages.
Jones, Grady: 24, 303 Plymouth St., Denham Springs, illuminating devices required, stop signs and yield signs, security required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, two counts possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, registration certificates, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, switched plate, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Brabham, Robert: 38, 4189 Hall Lindsey Road, Greensburg, failure to appear.
Mcdonald, Kristina D.: 24, 24971 David Blackwell Road, Holden, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no driver's license.
Normand, Emily, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road Apt 25, Denham Springs, fugitive.
Stewart, Kimberly: 26, 1042 Monet Drive, Baton Rouge, theft of assets of aged/disabled person, unauthorized use of access card as theft, driver must be licensed, switched plate, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver's license, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, turning movements and required signals.
Khumdee, Amber: 19, 28387 George White Road, Holden, simple burglary.
March 18
Wheat, Jessie Bower: 52, 20211 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Decotean, Tanya: 47, 30869 Knight Drive, Denham Springs, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver's license, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Diego, Juan D.: 20, 00425 Alexander St., Hazelhurst, Mississippi, theft, simple escape/aggravated escape, speeding, careless operation, driver must be licensed.
Elkins, Elsie Sue: 32, 28333 Red Oak Road, Livingston, traffic bench warrant failure to appear fee, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, careless operation, two counts theft, stop signs and yield signs, issuing worthless checks.
Parker, Khristian: 21, 12202 Sundown Drive, Denham Springs, court remand.
Spell, Dawn: 47, 1706 Hollis Road, Westlake, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, theft, criminal trespass.
Burnham, Joseph: 24, 9423 Randall Ave., Denham Springs, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Yates, Justin: 24, 9874 Asheville, Denham Springs, interfering with law enforcement investigation.
Zimmerman, Robert: 43, 801 Saint Anthony St., Lake Charles, theft, criminal trespass, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Watson, Alaunte Marquelle: 22, 501 Washington Ave., Hammond, six counts of simple burglary, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, synthetic cannabinoids first conviction.
Jarreau, Benjamin: 21, 14065 Pecan Ridge Drive, Gonzales, home invasion.
Beckley, Richard: 42, 3611 Bosworth Drive, Canton, Ohio, simple burglary.
Lacassin, Darius D.: 32, 25960 John Lane, Denham Springs, two counts resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things.
Avants, Justin Lane: 23, 31555 Avants Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Leblanc, Nicholas Andrew: 28, 10888 Buddy Ellis Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, two counts speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
Williams, Shannon Nicole: 33, 6822 Monarch St., Baton Rouge, theft, two counts resisting an officer.
Brown, Michael H.: 51, 10033 Avenue J 15, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Tidwell, Merriam Elizabeth: 49, 30536 Milton Road, Walker, simple burglary.
Brooks, Scott A.: 55, 13074 Heather Drive, Walker, second-degree rape, simple battery domestic violence.
March 19
Harris, Tevontae: 25, 08433 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
Barnes, Donna: 56, 33961 Duff Road, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
Anthony, Tommy Mark: 31, 53303 W. Fontana Road, Independence, fugitive.
Johnson, Jimmy: 21, 09220 Lorene Lane, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer/aggravated flight from an officer, taillamps, simple battery.
Mclin, Rosa: 50, 35447 Weiss Road, Walker, false certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles.
Salmon, Kacie: 31, 22219 Floyd Lavigne Road, Ponchatoula, two counts theft, no driver's license, careless operation.
Washington, Kendell: 32, 21417 Greenwell Springs, Greenwell, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
French, Stephen: 36, 17637 Brookcrest St., Baton Rouge, probation.
Avery, Kaleb: 21, 41450 Glenn Williams Road, Gonzales, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Walker, Cedric: 24, 16441 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, 382, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Smith, Schandra Michelle: 34, 14426 Gibson Road, Maurepas, parole.
Brewer, Chad: 47, 30300 Edna Kinchen Road, Holden, Department of Corrections incarceration.
Demars, Benigno Frank: 23, 08200 Buttercup St., Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Pourciau, Curtis Matthew: 33, 5287 Noahs Lane, Jarreau, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Corbin, Michael: 55, 15961 Gunboat Landing, Maurepas, speeding, taillamps, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, failure to appear.
Owens, Dallas: 26, 30146 Lloyd Stewart Road, Holden, expired vehicle registration, two counts traffic bench warrant failure to appear fee, speeding, expired motor vehicle inspection, no driver's license.
Vicknair, Justin Kyle: 25, 19737 Perilloux Road, Livingston, aggravated battery.
March 20
Loar, Albert: 42, 25310 Lauren Jefferson Road, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Sharbono, Tylor: 26, 16935 Matherne Lane, French Settlement, speeding, expired motor vehicle inspection, traffic bench warrant failure to appear fee, expired vehicle registration, no driver's license, security required.
Melancon, Chase A.: 31, 30535 Oak Crest Drive, Walker, theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Daniel, Hailey Brooke: 19, 9399 L.D. Erwin Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
Yates, Justin: 24, 9874 Asheville, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.